6 reported dead and 2 missing after a boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe in California

U.S. Coast Guard District 11
The Coast Guard and local partner agencies responded to a capsized vessel in the vicinity of D.L. Bliss State Park at Lake Tahoe Saturday afternoon, June 21, 2025. At approximately 3 p.m., a response crew from Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe diverted to assist California State Parks and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office after receiving a report of 10 people in the water. The individuals were aboard a 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel that capsized due to a large swell. Weather was reported to be 30 knot winds and 6-8 foot swell. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Justin Smith.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Six people were confirmed dead and two others were missing after a boat capsized on Lake Tahoe in California, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday afternoon to D.L. Bliss State Park following reports of 10 people in the water, officials said. Two people were rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Winds of about 30 knots and swells of up to 8 feet were reported around the time the 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel flipped over, Coast Guard officials said.

Rescue workers and divers searched the area Saturday evening and resumed their search Sunday morning.

