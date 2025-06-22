6 reported dead and 2 missing after a boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe in California

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Six people were confirmed dead and two others were missing after a boat capsized on Lake Tahoe in California, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday afternoon to D.L. Bliss State Park following reports of 10 people in the water, officials said. Two people were rescued and taken to a local hospital.

Winds of about 30 knots and swells of up to 8 feet were reported around the time the 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel flipped over, Coast Guard officials said.

Rescue workers and divers searched the area Saturday evening and resumed their search Sunday morning.