$86M to California couple upheld in Monsanto pesticide case

Haven Daley/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2019, file photo, containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco. A federal judge said at a hearing Tuesday, July 2, 2019, that he will reconsider a jury's $80 million damage award to a Sonoma cancer victim who used Monsanto's Roundup weed-killer. (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)
Posted at 6:39 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 09:39:12-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A state appeals court has upheld $86.2 million in damages to a Northern California couple who developed cancer after spraying Monsanto’s Roundup in their yards for 30 years.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Monday the verdict in favor of Alva and Alberta Pilliod was the third to be upheld by an appeals court that found Monsanto at fault for knowingly marketing a dangerous product.

The court says in its ruling that jurors were entitled to conclude Monsanto knew the herbicide’s active ingredient, glyphosate, could be dangerous and failed to warn the couple from Livermore.

Bayer, Monsanto's parent company, says it disagrees and is reviewing its options.

