After California oil spill, environmentalists plan to sue US

Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP
FILE - Workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach with a platform in the background in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Oct. 11, 2021. A month after an offshore oil spill, environmental advocates say they plan to sue the federal government over the failure to review and update plans for platforms off the Southern California coast. The Center for Biological Diversity sent a notice to the Secretary of the Interior Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, of its intent to sue. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Posted at 9:45 PM, Nov 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 00:45:29-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A month after a Southern California offshore oil spill, environmental advocates say they plan to sue the federal government over the failure to review and update plans for platforms off the coast.

The Center for Biological Diversity says it sent notice Tuesday to the Secretary of the Interior of its intent to sue.

The group says that the government approved plans for a cluster of oil platforms in the 1980s and that they are still running but were expected to wind down production in 2007.

The group says the law requires the government to review these plans periodically.

A message seeking comment was left for the Department of the Interior.

