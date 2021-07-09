Watch
Aftershocks from magnitude 6 quake rattle California, Nevada

Brett Durrant/AP
This image from video provided by Brett Durrant shows boulders blocking U.S. Route 395 near the California state line with Nevada, after an earthquake Thursday, July 8, 2021. An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.9 rattled the California-Nevada border Thursday afternoon, with people reporting feeling the shaking hundreds of miles away, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. (Brett Durrant via AP)
Posted at 1:30 PM, Jul 09, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Dozens of aftershocks have hit the area between Northern California and Nevada on Friday after a magnitude 6 earthquake the day before. The earthquake sent large boulders rolling into highways and knocked smaller items off shelves.

A spokesman for California's emergency operations said there is minor road damage but no significant impact to infrastructure.

The quake struck before 4 p.m. near the eastern Sierra community of Walker near the state line. It was felt across California in San Francisco and in Nevada to Las Vegas.

It was the largest quake to hit the area since a magnitude 6.1 temblor in 1994.

