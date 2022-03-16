Watch
AG says Pasadena ordinance violates California housing law

23ABC News
File image of a small home in Bakersfield, Calif.
Posted at 12:31 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 15:31:27-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's attorney general says the city of Pasadena, home to the annual Rose Parade, is violating a new law designed to increase affordable housing.

The law allows homeowners to build up to four residential units on a single-family lot.

Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday that the measure is needed to address the most populous state’s chronic housing and homelessness problems by increasing supply and affordability.

Last month, Bonta similarly warned the wealthy Silicon Valley town of Woodside after it declared that it was exempt because the entire town is habitat for endangered cougars.

Bonta’s staff says his office is evaluating similar ordinances elsewhere.

Pasadena officials did not immediately comment.

