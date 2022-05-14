Watch
Agency unanimously rejects California desalination project

Damian Dovarganes/AP
This May 2, 2022, photo shows the AES Huntington Beach Energy Center in Huntington Beach, Calif. The AES facility is the proposed site of the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Plant. The highly contested project has been debated for more than two decades. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Posted at 7:30 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 10:30:42-04

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The California Coastal Commission has rejected a long-standing proposal to build a $1.4 billion seawater desalination plant to turn ocean water into drinking water.

The commission on Thursday unanimously voted to deny a permit for construction of a plant designed to produce 50 million gallons of water a day in Huntington Beach, southeast of Los Angeles.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had supported the plant, arguing it was needed as the state grapples with persistent drought that is expected to worsen in coming years. But opponents said it would kill billions of tiny marine organisms that form the basis of the food chain and called the plant costly and unnecessary.

