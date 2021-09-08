Algae bloom reaches danger level at California reservoir

LOS BANOS, Calif. (AP) — A bloom of toxic blue-green algae in a Central California reservoir has reached the danger level.

The state Department of Water Resource said Tuesday that lab results show an increase in toxin levels at San Luis Reservoir in Merced County.

Boating is allowed but people and pets should avoid physical contact with the water and algal scum.

Toxic blue-green algae is also known as cyanobacteria. It can cause eye irritation, allergic skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold- and flu-like symptoms.

In Southern California, an algae bloom has reached the warning level at Silverwood Lake in San Bernardino County.