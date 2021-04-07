All you need to know about Disney park reservations ahead of April 30 reopening

Disneyland announced details and important dates for those looking to plan their trips before parks reopen with limited capacity on April 30.

All guests ages 3 and older must reserve their ticket in advance and will need both a theme park reservation and park admission ticket for the same date.

Those with multi-day tickets must have a park reservation for each date of their visit and are limited to one park reservation per day. However, those who buy a park hopper ticket and have their park reservation can visit the second park of their same-day visit beginning after 1 p.m.

"Guests with Park Hopper tickets must make a park reservation for the first park they plan to visit AND enter that first park prior to visiting the other park," Disneyland's site says. "At this time, a park reservation is not required after the first park, however, reservation requirements are subject to change."

When Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure reopen, only California residents will be admitted and people may be required to show proof of residency. State guidelines will also limit groups to three households.

Important dates:



April 9: Those who already have a theme park ticket can check upcoming availability for 1-day ticket types.

April 12: Those who already have valid theme park tickets can begin making park reservations after 8 a.m.

April 15: People without park tickets can now begin buying their tickets and making park reservations after 8 a.m.

Disney recommends guests log into their Disney account to link their theme park tickets before trying to make a theme park reservation.

Those planning to stay at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa which opens on April 29, should also book their theme park reservation prior to their hotel.

According to Disney, daily park hours are planned for 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and are subject to change.

Click here for Disney's website to find more information.