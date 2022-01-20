Watch
Amazon plans to open clothing store at Southern California mall

Greg Montijo/AP
This image provided by Amazon, shows how clothing could be displayed at the company's new Amazon Style store concept. Amazon is set to open its first-ever physical clothing store later this year at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, Calif., that will push out personalized recommendations as customers shop and scan items on their phone and feature high-tech dressing rooms, the company announced Thursday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jan 20, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — First, Amazon competed with malls. Now, it's moving inside one.

The online retailing giant said Thursday that it plans to open a clothing store in a Southern California mall later this year, just the latest foray into brick-and-mortar for Amazon, which already accounts for more than 10% of all clothes sold in the U.S.

Amazon said Thursday that the store, which will sell women's and men's clothing as well as shoes and other accessories, will open at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, California.

Experts say that if Amazon should roll out the concept it would be a fresh challenge to traditional clothing sellers as it would give the online behemoth more data and shopper insights that could bolster its power in fashion selling.

The Seattle-based company says shoppers will get personalized recommendations pushed to their phones as they browse the new Amazon Style store stocked with mostly non-Amazon fashion labels.

The move is the latest foray in physical stores for Amazon, which has been opening grocery stores, cashierless convenience locations and book stores.

