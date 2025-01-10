An earthquake registering 3.7 magnitude hits west of San Francisco in the Pacific Ocean

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — An earthquake registering a magnitude of 3.7 shook part of the San Francisco Bay Area and people reported feeling a quick jolt. There were no immediate reports of injuries or major property damage.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake was detected at 7:02 a.m. Friday about 3 miles northwest of San Francisco with a depth of 12 miles.

A magnitude 2.5 aftershock centered in the same area on the San Andreas fault occurred at 9:39 a.m. and a magnitude of 3.0 at 10:48 a.m. Friday, according to the USGS.

People posted on social media that they were awakened by a quick, sharp motion.

Mayor Daniel Lurie said first responders were checking for any damage.

“We have also been sharing information and giving people the tools to protect themselves and their families in an event like this,” he said in a statement.

Friday’s quake was “a reminder” to prepare emergency supplies and make plans in the event of a large, destructive earthquake, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management said in a social media post.

The San Andreas fault has long been considered one of the most dangerous earthquake faults because of its length. At nearly 800 miles long, it cuts through California and is responsible for some of the largest shakers in state history.