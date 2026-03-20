Are you missing out on energy bill savings programs?

Thousands of Central Coast residents who qualify for energy bill assistance are not taking advantage of major savings programs offered by Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

Programs like CARE (California Alternate Rates for Energy) and FERA (Family Electric Rate Assistance) provide significant monthly discounts, but enrollment remains low across the region.

CARE can reduce gas and electricity bills by 20% or more, while FERA offers an 18% discount for households with three or more people.

Despite the savings, participation numbers show a large gap. In some counties, fewer than one in 10 eligible residents are enrolled. Locally, more than 33,000 people qualify for FERA, but only about 3,700 are currently signed up.

“Even if you don't qualify, your neighbors may qualify or your family members,” said Stephanie Magallon, a communications representative with PG&E. “It’s always great to look into the different programs that are available... because both CARE and FERA are critical programs that are providing very necessary discounts to families that may be struggling with today’s cost of living.”

With temperatures rising and energy use expected to increase, officials are urging residents to check their eligibility now.

Households that meet income guidelines or participate in public assistance programs may qualify and can begin saving on their energy bills right away.

Check out if you qualify below.

PG&E income guidelines for FERA:

PG&E income guidelines for CARE: