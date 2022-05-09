Arrest after father, daughter, dog shot at California home

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of shooting his girlfriend, the woman's father and the family dog at their Southern California home.

Police say officers responding to reports of a family disturbance found the 27-year-old woman and her 61-year-old father with gunshot wounds Saturday at the residence in Oxnard. Both victims were expected to survive.

The condition of the dog wasn't immediately known. Police say it wasn't clear if the animal was intentionally shot or struck by accident.

The woman's boyfriend, who also lived at the home, was arrested and police recovered a rifle at the scene.