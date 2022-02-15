Arson charges filed in Los Angeles County brush fire

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — A man has been charged with setting a Southern California brush fire that destroyed two homes and severely damaged four others during windy, dry weather last week.

Los Angeles County prosecutors say 54-year-old Kevin Whitlock of Whittier is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday on multiple arson counts.

Prosecutors allege that Whitlock started a fire in a brush area of Whittier below several houses on two streets.

Wind quickly spread the fire up the hill. In addition to the six houses destroyed or damaged, the fire also damaged the backyard of another property.

It's not immediately know if Whitlock has an attorney.