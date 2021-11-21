Watch
At Alcatraz Island, Haaland highlights Indigenous progress

Eric Risberg/AP
FILE - People look over maps after arriving at the main dock on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco, on Monday, March 15, 2021, as the historic island prison was reopened to visitors after being closed since Dec. 2020, because of the coronavirus. U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Saturday, Nov. 20, said progress has been made by Indigenous people during a visit to Alcatraz Island, which became a symbol of the struggles of Native People for self-determination following its takeover in the 1960s, but more remains to be done. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Posted at 6:36 PM, Nov 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-20 21:36:01-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland says progress has been made by Indigenous people.

But during a visit Saturday to Alcatraz Island, which became a symbol of the struggles of Native People for self-determination following its takeover in the 1960s, she added that a lot more remains to be done.

Haaland visited the island on the 52nd anniversary of the occupation by Indigenous students who were demanding that the U.S. government recognize longstanding agreements with tribes.

Haaland, who is from Laguna Pueblo in New Mexico, says that thanks to the actions of those activists, Native Americans no longer have to resort to extreme measures to be heard.

