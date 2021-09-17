Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Audit finds California risks forfeiting millions for renters

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 20, 2020 file photo, a man walks in front of a For Rent sign in a window of a residential property in San Francisco. California has been slow to distribute rental assistance money for residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic, and the state risks forfeiting hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds, auditors said Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
California Rental Assistance-Audit
Posted at 9:52 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 00:52:48-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — An audit finds California has been slow to distribute rental assistance money for residents struggling during the coronavirus pandemic and the state risks forfeiting hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds.

The state auditor's office says delays by the Department of Housing and Community Development in distributing the first $1.8 billion in federal money could mean California will miss out on the next round of funding meant to help renters avoid eviction.

The report says the department “must employ every effort possible to increase its amount of funds obligated before the federal deadline" at the end of the month.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
KSBY_BookCampaign_21_480x360.png

"If You Give a Child a Book..."