Authorities investigate crash of LA sheriff's helicopter

23ABC News
Posted at 11:19 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 14:19:57-04

ASUZA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the crash of a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department rescue helicopter that left six people injured in mountains northeast of downtown LA.

The department’s Air Rescue 5 helicopter crashed shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday while responding to a vehicle that rolled over on a winding road in Angeles National Forest.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva says all six people on board were airlifted to a hospital with a variety of injuries including broken bones.

Photos from the scene showed the damaged Super Puma helicopter on its side along a cliffside roadway in Azusa Canyon near the San Gabriel Dam.

