Authorities: Police shoot, wound man after he stabs K-9

Posted at 11:34 AM, Jan 03, 2022
FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say police officers shot and wounded a man in California’s San Joaquin Valley after he repeatedly stabbed a law enforcement dog.

The man suffered life-threatening wounds. He had been wanted on suspicion of multiple felonies, including violent offenses and weapons charges.

The Fresno Bee reports that the dog is expected to recover from its injuries.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says officers from the Fresno Police Department went to pick up the man around 5 p.m. Sunday.

The man, whose name has not been made public, got into an “altercation” with officers and fled. He allegedly stabbed the dog multiple times before Fresno police officers opened fire.

