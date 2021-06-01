Authorities report shooting at Los Angeles County Fire Department station

AGUA DULCE, Calif. (KERO) — Authorities say there’s been a shooting at a Los Angeles County Fire Department station.

A Los Angeles County Fire Department supervisor says paramedics responded to reports of gunshots at 10:53 a.m. at Fire Station 81, about 45 miles north of Los Angeles. Authorities had no information about injuries or arrests.

Police tape is surrounding the fire station, and police cars and ambulances lined the street outside.

"It is with heavy hearts that the LACoFD confirms that a tragic shooting occurred at approximately 10:55 a.m. today at FS 81 in Agua Dulce," the Los Angeles County Fire Department said on Twitter.

According to ABC7, "the wounded firefighter was airlifted by helicopter to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where video from AIR7 HD showed paramedics wheeling the firefighter on a gurney from a rooftop helipad into the medical center. Neither of the two firefighters who were shot were immediately identified."

A home near the station is on fire, and there’s a heavy police presence, but it’s unclear if they’re connected and authorities didn’t immediately have more information.

A man's body was seen at the home, but whether that person was the deceased suspect was not immediately confirmed.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.