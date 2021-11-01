Baby seal rescued from street in Northern California

A northern fur seal pup was recovering Monday at a marine life rehabilitation center after a harrowing weekend in San Rafael where he was almost hit by a car.

The baby seal was spotted Saturday by police officers near the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge moments after he flapped across the roadway narrowly avoiding being hit by several cars.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports the seal pup, nicknamed “Ivy,” was rescued by volunteers with the Marine Mammal Center and taken to their facility in Sausalito. It was not known how the pup made its way onto San Rafael streets.

According to the Marine Mammal Center's website, Ivy weighed just over 6 kilograms, or about 13 pounds, when he was admitted and was suffering trauma from malnutrition and maternal separation.

The Marine Mammal Center says northern fur seals usually only come to shore when they are sick or injured. Strandings typically occur around the end of the year.