Battle over masks, vaccines roils California recall election

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
FILE — In this July 13, 2021 file photo radio talk show host Larry Elder speaks to supporters during a campaign stop in Norwalk, Calif. Elder, in his first press conference since announcing his candidacy July 12, told reporters that if he replaces Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 election any mask or vaccine mandates in place at that time “will be suspended right away.” (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Posted at 8:55 PM, Aug 13, 2021
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The fight over mask and vaccine mandates moved to the center of California’s looming recall election, with candidate Larry Elder promising to swiftly roll back sweeping government orders.

Democrats labeled the Republican as a science skeptic who would endanger public health.

Elder told reporters during an online gathering that if he replaces Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 election he will suspend any mask or vaccine mandates in place for state workers "right away.”

Elder said he believes vaccines work and he has been vaccinated himself but believes it should be a personal choice, not a government mandate.

