Body found in South Lake Tahoe meadow was homeless woman

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — The body of a woman who was found in a snowy South Lake Tahoe meadow last month has been identified as a homeless woman but the cause of her death remains under investigation.

Police on Tuesday say she's 50-year-old Tracey Megenhardt, a transient who was known in the area. A wildlife photographer discovered her body on Jan. 22 behind a bank near a creek in the Sierra Nevada resort town.

Police have said her body apparently was buried during December snowstorms and revealed when the snow melted.

Police have said foul play isn't suspected in her death.