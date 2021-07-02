Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Body of California university professor found in Yosemite

items.[0].image.alt
Kathy Matheson/AP
FILE - This April 2013 file photo shows a shuttle bus picking up passengers at Sentinel Bridge in front of Yosemite Falls in Yosemite National Park, Calif. An estimated 90 shuttle bus drivers and Yosemite National Park transportation workers who were laid off after the park closed to visitors in March are now facing eviction. The group of Yosemite Hospitality workers were told this week layoffs require them to leave Yosemite by May 21, the Fresno Bee reported Friday, May 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Matheson, File)
Virus Outbreak Yosemite Layoffs
Posted at 6:57 PM, Jul 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-01 21:57:07-04

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — The body of a longtime Northern California university professor was found last week in Yosemite National Park and park officials are asking anyone who may have seen him at the park to contact investigators.

The National Park Service says James Youngblom had been hiking alone but did not say how he died. His body was found on June 25.

Park officials say anyone who may have seen Youngblom in the area of White Wolf, Pate Valley, or the Grand Canyon of The Tuolumne between June 22 and June 25 should contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch.

Youngblom taught biological sciences at California State University Stanislaus for 31 years.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today