Border authorities find 52 reptiles hidden in man's clothing

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Authorities say a man who tried to slither past U.S. border agents in California had 52 lizards and snakes hidden in his clothing.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the man was driving a truck when he arrived at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico on Feb. 25 and was pulled out for additional inspection.

A CBP statement Tuesday says authorities found 52 live reptiles tied up in small bags “which were concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area.”

The critters were seized and the man was arrested.