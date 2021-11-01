Watch
Bystander fatally struck by bullet in California shootout

Posted at 2:08 PM, Nov 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-01

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a gang-related shootout in Southern California that left a bystander dead from a stray bullet.

The bystander, a 45-year-old man whose name was not immediately made public, was pronounced dead at a hospital. No arrests have been made.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the shootout occurred in the city of Compton, south of Los Angeles, around 10:05 a.m. Saturday.

The man had been standing on the street with friends when gunfire broke out between people in a compact car and someone on foot.

The shooters fled the scene.

Investigators did not give details about why they believe the shooting is related to gangs.

