Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

CA deputies arrest man suspected of bringing fentanyl into jail

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Jail
Posted at 10:18 AM, Jan 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-09 13:18:50-05

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Butte County sheriff's deputies arrested a man suspected of smuggling fentanyl into the county jail, leading to several overdoses.

Sheriff's officials say the 35-year-old is accused of hiding the drugs in his anal cavity when he turned himself in to authorities on an outstanding warrant for property crimes. The man was taken to jail on Wednesday. On Thursday, four inmates were hospitalized after suffering opioid overdoses in a medium-security housing unit of the jail.

The Sacramento Bee reports investigators determined the new inmate was the source of the fentanyl and arrested him.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png