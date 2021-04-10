Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

Caitlyn Jenner considers run for California governor

items.[0].image.alt
Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2020, file photo Caitlyn Jenner speaks at the 4th Women's March in Los Angeles. Jenner has been an Olympic hero, a reality TV personality and a transgender rights activist. Jenner has been consulting privately with Republican advisers as she considers joining the field of candidates seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election later this year. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Caitlyn Jenner
Posted at 9:17 AM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 12:17:21-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner is considering a run for California governor.

The reality TV personality and former Olympian is consulting with Republican advisers about whether she will join the field of candidates seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a likely recall election this year.

A spokesperson for the Republican Governors Association says Jenner spoke to the group's executive director about a potential run.

The celebrity activist and longtime Republican would stand out in a field that so far has failed to attract a nationally known contender.

Election officials are reviewing petition signatures to determine if the recall qualifies for the ballot.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7