Cal State chancellor resigns over handling of sex misconduct

Gary Kazanjian/AP
FILE - Joseph I. Castro, at the time president of Fresno State, waves to the crowd before the team's NCAA college football game Nov. 4, 2017, against BYU in Fresno, Calif. Castro has resigned as chancellor of California State University after accusations that he mishandled sexual misconduct allegations. The CSU Board of Trustees says Castro resigned Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, effective immediately. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian, File)
California State University Chancellor
Posted at 7:26 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 10:26:36-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The chancellor of California State University, the nation’s largest public university system, has resigned after accusations that he mishandled sexual misconduct allegations.

The CSU Board of Trustees says Joseph I. Castro resigned on Thursday, effective immediately.

In a statement, Castro called it the most difficult decision of his professional life.

The move comes amid reports that Castro, while president of Cal State Fresno, didn’t properly follow up on years of complaints of sexual harassment and other accusations against a top official who was allowed to retire.

