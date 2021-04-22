Watch
California AG nominee promises action on police misconduct

Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this March 24, 2021, file photo, California Assemblyman Rob Bonta speaks during a news conference shortly after California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced his nomination for state's attorney general in San Francisco. California's nominee for state attorney general on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, promised to hold police accountable for misconduct, as lawmakers offered veiled criticism of his predecessor who is now in the Biden administration. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Rob Bonta
Posted at 11:12 AM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 14:12:07-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s nominee for state attorney general is promising to hold police accountable for misconduct as his first priority.

Assemblyman Rob Bonta said Wednesday he would implement a new state law requiring the state’s top law enforcement officer to investigate every fatal police shooting of an unarmed civilian. He would succeed Xavier Becerra, who resigned to become U.S. Health and Human Services secretary.

Becerra had opposed investigating all slayings by police, saying the attorney general’s office lacked enough staff and money.

Bonta also said he would comply on releasing police and gun violence records where Becerra had balked.

