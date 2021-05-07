California agency weighs warehouse rule for air quality

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California air quality regulators are considering a rule that would curb emissions from trucks that ferry goods from the growing number of massive warehouses run by Amazon and other companies.

Areas around the facilities increased pollution affecting largely minority communities.

The “warehouse rule” will be voted on Friday by the South Coast Air Quality Management District. It would institute a points-based system requiring distribution centers to choose from a menu of options to reduce or offset emissions, including replacing diesel trucks with electric models.

The goods distribution industry says it amounts to a tax and is beyond the district's authority.