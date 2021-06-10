Watch
California appeals court ruling upending assault weapons ban

Damian Dovarganes/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2012, file photo are some of the weapons that include handguns, rifles, shotguns and assault weapons, collected in a Los Angeles Gun Buyback event displayed during a news conference at the LAPD headquarters in Los Angeles. A federal judge has overturned California's three-decade-old ban on assault weapons, ruling that it violates the constitutional right to bear arms. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of San Diego ruled Friday, June 4, 2021, that the state's definition of illegal military-style rifles unlawfully deprives law-abiding Californians of weapons commonly allowed in most other states. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 18:25:50-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor is denouncing in starkly personal terms a federal judge’s upending of the state’s restrictions on assault weapons.

Officials announced the filing Thursday of a formal notice that they will appeal the decision.

They described last week’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez as an outlier that conflicts with at least six other decisions upholding assault weapons laws.

They say the ruling is designed to get the issue before a recently more conservative U.S. Supreme Court.

The Firearms Policy Coalition condemned the governor’s comments and says it will fight any move for a stay that would harm law-abiding gun owners.

