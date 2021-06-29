Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California bans state travel to Florida, 4 other states

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Sakuma/ASSOCIATED PRESS
** FILE ** In this July 31, 2006 file photo, a United Airlines plane leaves San Francisco International Airport. United has invested in flight planning software that helps pilots choose the best routes and speeds. In some cases, that means planes fly at slower speeds. United estimates the software will save it $20 million a year in fuel and overflight costs, fees foreign countries charge airlines for use of their airspace. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, file)
Airplane generic
Posted at 8:33 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 23:33:15-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California has added five more states including Florida to the list of places where state-funded travel is banned because of laws that discriminate against members of the LGBTQ community.

Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday added Florida, Arkansas, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia to a list that now has 17 states where state employee travel is forbidden except in limited circumstances.

Lawmakers in 2016 passed the law banning non-essential travel to states with laws that discriminate against lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people.

The state law has exemptions for some trips including travel that is needed to enforce California law.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today