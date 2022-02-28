Watch
California Bar investigates after records published online

Ashley Landis/AP
People walk past the entrance of The State Bar of California office Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 6:07 AM, Feb 28, 2022
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The State Bar of California is investigating a data breach after learning that a website published confidential information about 260,000 attorney discipline cases in California and other jurisdictions.

The Los Angeles Times says State Bar officials learned about the posted records on Feb. 24.

As of Saturday night, all the confidential information that had been published on the website judyrecords.com had been removed.

The records included case numbers, file dates, information about the types of cases and their statuses, respondent and complaining witnesses names.

The State Bar allows the public to search for case information, but discipline details are not supposed to be available publicly.

