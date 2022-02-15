Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California-based Intel says it will buy Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2018, file photo the Intel logo appears on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Intel said it is buying Israeli company Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion in a deal that could give the California chipmaking giant an edge in the business of making custom-designed chips. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022 that acquiring Tower will help expand Intel’s newly formed “foundry” business that makes microprocessors for other firms. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Intel-Tower Semiconductor
Posted at 10:30 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 13:30:59-05

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Intel said it is buying Israeli company Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion in a deal that could give the California chipmaking giant an edge in the business of making custom-designed chips.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said Tuesday that acquiring Tower will help expand Intel’s newly formed “foundry” business that makes microprocessors for other firms.

Tower, based in Migdal Haemek, Israel, specializes in making analog chips used in cars, mobile devices and in industrial, medical and military sectors.

The companies said it could take a year for the deal to close.

It’s been approved by each company’s board of directors but will face scrutiny from government regulators.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png