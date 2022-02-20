Watch
California bill would have citizens enforce weapons ban

Chris Carlson/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, file photo, police crime photos of assault rifles and handguns are displayed during a news conference near the site of a mass shooting in San Bernardino, Calif. On Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced legislation aimed at letting private citizens file lawsuits to enforce a ban on assault weapons. The bill is modeled after a Texas law that lets private citizens enforce a ban on abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
Posted at 7:47 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 10:47:58-05

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — A California bill would allow private citizens to go after gun makers in the same way Texas allows them to sue abortion providers.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday backed a new bill in the state Legislature that would let private citizens enforce the state’s assault weapons ban by filing civil lawsuits.

It’s modeled after a Texas law that allows private citizens to sue abortion providers for performing abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed the Texas law to stay in effect pending a legal challenge.

A gunowners' advocacy group promised an immediate legal challenge should the California proposal become law.

