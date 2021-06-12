Watch
California Capitol to reopen for visitors next week

KSBY file photo
California State Capitol, Sacramento
Posted at 7:54 AM, Jun 12, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's legislative leaders say they will soon allow the public to visit the state Capitol regardless if lawmakers are meeting.

During the pandemic, the Capitol has only been open to the public on days when lawmakers are meeting or holding public hearings.

Starting Tuesday, the Capitol will be open to the public regardless if the Legislature is in session, but capacity will be limited to 500 people during the first week.

Those limits could increase to 1,000 people by the week of June 21.

Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon and Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins said Friday that they are committed to having the broadest public access possible.

