California church leaders, shooting survivors join in prayer

Ashley Landis/AP
Crime scene tape surrounds Geneva Presbyterian Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Laguna Woods, Calif. A shooting at the church on Sunday left one dead and five injured. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Posted at 3:57 PM, May 21, 2022
LAGUNA WOODS, Calif. (AP) — Survivors and church leaders are joining in prayer nearly a week after a deadly shooting at a Taiwanese American church congregation in California.

They are also thanking community members in Laguna Woods for their support.

The community is reeling after last Sunday's attack on a luncheon of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church killed one and wounded five.

One survivor says he wasn't afraid during the shooting as he didn't know what was happening at the time, but since then he can't sleep.

Pastor Albany Lee says trauma specialists will be available to assist community members and a prayer service will be held on Sunday.

