California city apologizes for 1887 Chinatown destruction

AP
This May 4, 1887, photo provided by History San Jose, part of the History San Jose Photographic Collection, shows a fire at Market Street in Chinatown in San Jose, Calif. The city of San Jose was once home to one of the largest Chinatowns in California. More than a century after arsonists burned it to the ground in 1887, the San Jose City Council on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, unanimously approved a resolution to apologize to Chinese immigrants and their descendants for the role the city played in “systemic and institutional racism, xenophobia, and discrimination.” (San Jose Research Library & Archives/History San Jose via AP)
Posted at 12:13 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 15:13:39-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The city of San Jose was once home to one of the largest Chinatowns in California.

In the heart of downtown, it was the center of life for Chinese immigrants who worked in farms and orchards. But arsonists burned it to the ground in 1887.

More than a century later, the San Jose City Council has approved a resolution apologizing to Chinese immigrants and their descendants for the city's role in “systemic and institutional racism, xenophobia, and discrimination.”

The apology comes amid a wave of attacks against the Asian community since the pandemic began last year.

Historian Connie Young Yu says the San José resolution goes beyond an apology and takes responsibility.

