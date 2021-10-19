Watch
California congressional race could help tilt House control

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2019, file photo, Assemblyman Rudy Salas Jr. asks questions during a hearing in Sacramento, Calif. One of the country's most competitive U.S. House races is unfolding in California's farm belt. Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao is facing a growing list of Democratic and GOP challengers. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, Salas became the latest to get in. The Central Valley district is heavily Latino and has a huge Democratic registration edge, but Valadao had displayed an independent streak and was among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 7:10 AM, Oct 19, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the country's most competitive U.S. House races is unfolding in California's farm belt.

Republican U.S. Rep. David Valadao is facing a growing list of Democratic and GOP challengers.

On Monday, Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas became the latest to get in.

The Central Valley district is heavily Latino and has a huge Democratic registration edge, but Valadao had displayed an independent streak and was among 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach then-President Donald Trump.

Joe Biden carried the district by 11 points over Trump in 2020.

Valadao ran in 2020 as “an independent problem solver” willing to work with Democrats.

