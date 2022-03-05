Watch
California cop gets six years for shooting mentally ill man

California Police Shooting Trial
Doug Duran/AP
FILE - In this June 16, 2021 photo, Andrew Hall walks into the A.F. Bray Courthouse for an arraignment in Martinez, Calif. Hall was sentenced Friday, March 4, 2022, to six years in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed mentally ill man nine times as the man drove slowly away from police in a wealthy San Francisco suburb. (Doug Duran/Bay Area News Group via AP, File)
Posted at 8:40 AM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 11:40:54-05

A California police officer has been sentenced to six years in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed mentally ill man.

Authorities say the man was shot nine times as he drove slowly away from police in a wealthy San Francisco suburb.

Danville police officer Andrew Hall received the sentence Friday. Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge Terri Mockler says evidence showed that 33-year-old Laudemer Arboleda was driving 6 mph as Hall fired a barrage of bullets into him.

The judge says that it violated Hall's training, put fellow officers in danger and that Arboleda did not deserve to die for evading an officer.

