Watch Now
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California dad arrested after girl, 2, overdoses on fentanyl

Arrest generic
23ABC News File
Arrest generic
Posted at 7:50 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 22:50:06-05

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — A Central California man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment after his 2-year-old daughter overdosed on fentanyl, police said.

The child was treated at a hospital and she's expected to make a full recovery, the Merced Police Department said in a statement.

Her parents brought the girl to the emergency room on Sunday after she "experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure," the statement said.

Investigators determined the girl's father had brought fentanyl-laced marijuana products into their home, where the child was exposed to the powerful synthetic opioid.

Marvin Thomas could face a felony count of child endangerment. It wasn't known Monday if the 34-year-old has an attorney.

Police said both parents were cooperating with the investigation, which involves Child Protective Services.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png