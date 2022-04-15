Watch
California delays coronavirus vaccine mandate for schools

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - A youngster receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a pediatric vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 set up at Willard Intermediate School in Santa Ana, Calif., Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, announced, Thursday, April 14, 2022 that he is withdrawing his bill that would have stopped parents from getting exemptions for their child based on personal beliefs. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
California-Schools-Vaccine Mandate
Posted at 6:29 PM, Apr 14, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is delaying a coronavirus vaccine mandate for schoochildren until at least the summer of 2023.

Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration announced the change on Thursday. California was the first state to announce it would require all schoolchildren to receive the coronavirus vaccine. But the mandate will not take effect until federal regulators give final approval to the vaccine for children. That hasn't happened yet.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said school districts would need more time to implement the mandate once federal approval happens. State officials say the mandate will not happen before July 1, 2023.

