California DMV's new online features aim to 'alleviate congestion' at offices

On June 3, 2024, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) started implementing changes, including moving some services online instead of in-person.

The services include registration renewals, driver’s license renewals, requests for vehicle registration records, driver’s license records, and replacing a lost or stolen driver’s license card.

According to the California DMV Office of Public Affairs, the changes “will help alleviate congestion at DMV offices, enabling easier access for those needing in-person services.”

However, the changes are not for everyone. Janice Chambers, who’s been going to the DMV since she was a teenager, prefers the old-fashioned way.

“I feel it's easier, maybe more convenient. I'm old school. I get tired of the online all the time or trying to take care of stuff online,” Chambers said.

David Book says he has tried the online services, but it took him an even longer time than if he had gone in-person.

“I'm in favor with the idea, but I will say that it took me three hours yesterday to get through the online and I still had to come down here and take the test, so I'm not sure it works,” he said.

While some are skeptical, others say they've had no issues with the online services and it saved them a lot of time.

“I'm in favor," Book said. "The idea sounds good that you could go through and get it all done and because it's just a matter of paperwork as far as I'm concerned.”