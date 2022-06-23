Watch
California emissions, carbon neutrality plan draws criticism

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE - Electric cars are parked at a charging station in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, April 13, 2022. California air regulators will take public comment Thursday, June 23 2022, on a plan to slash fossil fuel use and reach carbon neutrality by 2045. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Posted at 4:54 AM, Jun 23, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California air regulators are likely to hear a barrage of criticism Thursday on a plan to slash fossil fuel use and reach carbon neutrality by 2045.

It would require a sweeping shift in how the state powers its massive economy in the face of climate change.

It will be the California Air Resources Board’s first public discussion of this year’s scoping plan, which is updated every five years.

The 2045 goal is among the most ambitious in the nation, but the plan has many critics beyond the oil industry, which says the plan has too many bans and mandates.

A wide range of environmental advocates say the plan does far too little to quickly lower planet-warming emissions.

