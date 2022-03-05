California family 'appalled' by arrest in faked abduction

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The family of a Northern California woman charged with faking her own kidnapping in 2016 criticized the way she was arrested.

he family said Friday that 39-year-old Sherri Papini was "ambushed" in front of her children Thursday. They said she would have turned herself in if asked. The family did not address the charges against her.

Papini disappeared while jogging in 2016. She had burns and bruises when she turned up three weeks later about 150 miles from her home.

Papini described in great detail her alleged gunpoint abduction by two "Hispanic women." Authorities say it was a lie. They said Papini was with a former boyfriend in Southern California and beat herself up to support her fabrication.

Her attorney did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.