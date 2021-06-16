Watch
California farmers told drought could cut off their water

Jae C. Hong/AP
FILE - In this May 1, 2014 file photo, fourth-generation rice farmer Josh Sheppard walks across the dried-up ditch at his rice farm in Richvale, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
Josh Sheppard
Posted at 12:24 PM, Jun 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-16 15:25:24-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of Central California farmers are being warned of possible water cutoffs this summer as the state deals with a drought that's already curtailed federal and state irrigation supplies.

On Tuesday, the State Water Resources Control Board warned about 6,600 farmers in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed of “impending water unavailability” that may continue until winter rains come.

The Sierra Nevada snowpack that is a crucial water supplier was extremely sparse this year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last month declared a drought emergency for much of the state, including the Central Valley.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
