Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California firefighters work to contain large forest fire

items.[0].image.alt
Noah Berger/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2020 file photo Firefighters battling the Bond Fire haul a hose while working to save a home in the Silverado community in Orange County, Calif. California's U.S. senators and several representatives asked the heads of the departments of Agriculture and Interior to transition their agencies to a year-round wildland workforce because conflagrations are no longer limited to traditional fire seasons. The move would require reclassifying more seasonal federal firefighter positions as permanent. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
California Wildfires
Posted at 8:55 AM, Jun 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-21 11:55:48-04

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — California’s weather has begun cooling after a lengthy heatwave but firefighters still face the difficult task of trying to contain a large forest fire in rugged coastal mountains south of Big Sur.

The Willow Fire covered 3.7 square miles of Los Padres National Forest as of late Sunday night, with more than 450 firefighters on the lines. The fire broke out Thursday evening and burned near the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center, a Buddhist monastery located in a remote valley.

It's the largest of several wildfires that erupted during days of dangerously high heat up and down the state.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today