California first to let adult children add parents to insurance plans

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
In this Aug. 12, 2019 file photo Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, questions State Auditor Elaine Howle about an audit her office performed, during a hearing in Sacramento, Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a measure authored by Santiago that will let some adult children add their parents as dependents on their health insurance plans. The law would not apply to people who get health insurance through their work and only apply to people who purchase their own insurance on the individual market.
Posted at 9:38 AM, Oct 10, 2021
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California is the first state to let some adult children add parents as dependents on their insurance plans. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the new law this week.

The trend nationally has been to let children linger on their parents' health insurance plans. But California is now the first state to go the other direction by letting some adults join their kids' health plans.

The law applies only to people who purchase their health insurance on the individual market. People who get health insurance through their jobs are not eligible. The California Department of Insurance estimates about 15,000 adults will use this law.

