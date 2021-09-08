California flag memorial to 13 slain US troops vandalized

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Someone vandalized flags hung on a Southern California freeway overpass to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport last month.

The Riverside Police Department said Tuesday a citizen noticed the damage to the 13 American flags and a Marine Corps flag that were attached to a fence on a bridge over the State Route 91 freeway. Photos posted by police on social media showed large sections of some of the flags had been cut or torn apart.

The 13 Americans who were killed included 11 Marines, one Navy sailor, and one Army soldier. Four were from California.