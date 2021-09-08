California flag memorial to 13 slain US troops vandalized

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Someone vandalized flags hung on a Southern California freeway overpass to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed in the suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport last month.
The Riverside Police Department said Tuesday a citizen noticed the damage to the 13 American flags and a Marine Corps flag that were attached to a fence on a bridge over the State Route 91 freeway. Photos posted by police on social media showed large sections of some of the flags had been cut or torn apart.
The 13 Americans who were killed included 11 Marines, one Navy sailor, and one Army soldier. Four were from California.
RELATED STORIES
Florida mother grieving son killed in Kabul attack Bidens visit wounded troops at Walter Reed Signs of patriotism honor those lost in Afghanistan Sorella pays tribute to fallen military members Biden pays respects to US troops killed in Afghanistan Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul Young dad-to-be was among 13 US troops killed in Afghanistan Omaha man among Marines killed in Afghanistan US official: IS group believed to be behind Kabul attack Biden vows retribution after 13 US service members killed in Kabul