Watch
NewsCalifornia News

Actions

California 'fortune teller' arrested in $50,000 scam

items.[0].image.alt
Riverside Police Department
Andres Pena Meneses and items seized by police during their investigation.
fortune teller.jpg
Posted at 11:01 AM, Oct 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-30 14:01:48-04

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Arrest probably wasn’t in the cards for a self-proclaimed fortune-teller authorities say scammed a Southern California woman out of $50,000 by claiming to cure her of parasites and her family of a curse.

Andres Pena Meneses of Riverside was arrested Tuesday.

Police say Meneses had a Chicago conviction for posing as a phony faith healer before setting up shop in Riverside.

A woman told police she paid him $50,000 for parasite- and curse-removal services.

Other customers told investigators that Meneses used a live snake as a prop that was hidden in mattresses they were told to bring from home.

fortune teller arrest 2.jpg

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png