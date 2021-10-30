Watch
California governor cancels trip to climate conference

Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks at a news conference in Oakland, Calif., on Oct. 27, 2021. Gov. Newsom has changed plans and won't be going to the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Newsom's office cited "family obligations" as the reason. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Posted at 8:30 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 23:30:05-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has suddenly canceled his trip to the United Nations Climate Change Conference. In a brief statement Friday, his office cited unspecified “family obligations."

Newsom had planned to highlight his administration's climate change actions at next week's conference in Glasgow, Scotland. Those policies include a proposed ban on the sale of all new gas-powered cars in the state by 2035.

Newsom was to lead a California delegation that included his wife, 15 state lawmakers and some of the state’s top environmental regulators.

Now Democratic Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis will lead the delegation.

A Newsom spokeswoman said the governor will participate in the conference virtually.

